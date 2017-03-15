Search BizReport
BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : March 15, 2017
46% of UK consumers rank shopping experience as 'average'
A new report from marketing technology firm Zeta Global reveals that nearly half of UK shoppers consider their retail experience on the High Street to be 'average'. This, says Zeta, could be remedied by personalization.
When Sapio Research, on behalf of Zeta Global, surveyed shoppers in the UK, they found the shopping experience wanting. When asked to what extent they felt their favorite retailers knew them and anticipated their needs, just 10% said "Excellently" and 30% "Very Well".
However, nearly half (48%) said they considered retailers' ability to know and anticipate their needs to be "Average", agreeing with the statement "I have to hunt around for things I like and they don't make me feel especially special as a customer".
That a more personalized experience would boost both shopper spend and loyalty is clear from the finding that 81% would be more likely to buy if a store recognizes them as a previous customer and offers discounts. Furthermore, shoppers said they would be far less likely to shop around if their shopping experience was personalized.
"Clearly, retailers continue to face challenges in being able to acknowledge their customers and understand how they interact with the brand - online, in a physical location, or when they interact through social media," said Jill Brittlebank, Senior Director, Strategy and Analytics of Zeta Global.
"Retailers need to be able to spot these interactions and acknowledge quickly, or there is a real risk that time-pressured and demanding UK shoppers will take their customer to retailers that can. This research highlights just how critical it has become for stores to understand their customers, and put this knowledge systematically to work throughout their organisations to enhance customer service, experience and engagement. If this doesn't happen, they will lose ground to competitors."
Tags: research, retail, shopper experience, UK
