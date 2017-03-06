28% of UK insurers fail to optimize website for mobile

by Helen Leggatt

A recent report from Google found that nearly two-thirds (65%) of people in the UK now access the Internet via a smartphone. That's up from just 35% in 2012 and suggests that smartphones are moving from being a secondary device to the dominant.

However, it appears that the UK's insurance industry is not keeping up with this trend. In their analysis of 18 of the UK's top insurers and aggregators, including the likes of The Insurance Octopus, Markel, MoneySupermarket and PolicyBee, Dock9 found that more than 1 in 4 (28%) failed to optimize their websites for users visiting via a mobile device.

By failing to invest in user experience, incumbent insurers risk losing out to insurtech startups that are better placed to offer users the experience they demand.

"Those that rank highly have broken the traditional inertia in the industry by adopting modern user-centered design processes, including rapid prototyping and user testing," says Mark Lusted, managing director at Dock9. "Incumbent insurers that do this can reap the benefits - after all, they already have the capital, know-how, regulatory approval and a sizeable number of customers. AXA is a good example of this, having invested in a fully responsive site that is touch-responsive they prove to be one of the biggest insurance giants in the UK."

Tags: insurance, mobile, research, UK, user experience, UX