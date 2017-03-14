BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Social Marketing : March 14, 2017


24% of U.S. SMBs not using social media marketing

When B2B ratings and review firm Clutch surveyed small business owners and managers they found that a significant proportion have not yet adopted social media marketing.

by Helen Leggatt

According to Clutch, many small business owners are not using social media, instead harking back to marketing headlines from several years ago that expressed doubt in the value of Likes or Tweets.

"They are missing out because of their own viewpoint on the topic, [made] from believing five- to six-year-old headlines and not recapturing the maturation of the space," said Joshua Dirks, CEO of Project Bionic, a Seattle-based creative marketing agency.

The report by Clutch, 'Social Media for Small Business: 2017', based on a survey of 350 small business owners across the US, reveals that one quarter (24%) do not currently use social media, with 8% saying the never expect to use it.

clutch social.pngOf those small businesses that do use social media, Facebook is by far the most popular with 90% on the social network. Furthermore, social media seems have benefited many small businesses with over 50% planning to increase investment this year.

"Social is one of the few forms that allows you to look at the data," said Keith Kakadia, Founder and CEO of Sociallyin, a Mississippi-based social media agency. "It allows you to determine whether there's a return on investment (ROI) for the money spent. When you have a small budget, every single dollar needs to be spent on what works."

Additional findings from the survey include:

- 52% of small businesses keep their social media marketing in-house;

- Audience growth and clicks to website are both considered the most important social media metrics;

- While 23% of small businesses post to social media once a day, and 27% weekly, 43% post multiple times a day.

Tags: small business, SMB Trends, social media, survey










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/24-of-us-smbs-not-using-social-media-marketing.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.