U.S. survey finds consumers ready to embrace Amazon Go experience

by Helen Leggatt

At the end of 2016, we reported on Amazon's latest store concept, Amazon Go. Using "Just Walk Out Technology", will be able to walk in, pick up what they need and, as the name suggests, just walk out.

How does it work? After entering a store, shoppers present their personal QR code, via mobile, to a reader before picking up the required items and leaving. RFID is used to detect when a shopper takes an item from the shelf, and also if they replace it on the shelf. No queues, no check-out, and even the receipt is sent electronically. The cost of the shopping is then deducted from the card associated with an Amazon account.

But, what do consumers think about this new shopping experience? Schorr Packaging surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers to find out.

It's good news for Amazon. Most (84%) of those surveyed by Schorr said they believe they would enjoy the Amazon Go shopping experience more than traditional grocery shopping. In fact, three quarters (75%) said they would be 'extremely likely' or 'very likely' to shop at such a store and one-quarter even said they would be prepared to pay more for products if they didn't have to waste time standing in line at a checkout.

However, not everyone is onboard with the new shopping experience. According to Schorr, Baby Boomers remain skeptical.

"While 75% of people surveyed said they would likely shop at an Amazon Go if one were located nearby, 30% of Baby Boomers said the opposite: that they would be unlikely to shop at Amazon Go, even if it were conveniently located," says Schorr.

Of course, consumers did see some drawbacks with shopping at an Amazon Go store. The biggest concern was the lack of ability to use coupons (34%), followed by lack of product selection (29%), a lack of social interaction (24%) and not being able to pay by cash (12.5%).

Amazon Go stores may also have a big impact on consumers' choice of brand. A third (32%) said they would have less brand-specific preference in an Amazon Go store. Schorr found that brands who focus on offering discounts and promotions on packaging in Amazon Go stores would win over 57% of consumers, more so than clear messaging (24%), unique product designs (17%) or larger logos (2%).

