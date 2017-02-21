BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Search Marketing : February 21, 2017


Two-thirds of ad execs Google prospective employees

When hiring, have you Googled an applicant and made a decision based on what you found? You are not alone, according to research into hiring behaviors within the marketing industry.

by Helen Leggatt

That unflattering photograph of you at the company Christmas bash or the embarrassing public break up on Twitter may come back to haunt you when you least expect it. Perhaps when you are applying for a job.

New research from recruitment firm The Creative Group found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of advertising executives and 44% of marketing executives search online, at least some of the time, for information about prospective employees.

search jobs.png

And, what they find can impact on a job seeker's prospects of getting the position. Nearly half (48%) of advertising executives and 26% of marketing executives said they had opted not to offer a job to a candidate based on what they uncovered in their online search.

"Creative job seekers often spend so much time perfecting their resumes and portfolios that they overlook their overall online presence," said Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group. "But your digital footprint can affect your employment prospects, too."

"A strong online reputation can be a career asset and give you an edge over the competition," added Domeyer. "In addition to removing questionable content, use the opportunity to showcase your skills, expertise and interests and reinforce your personal brand."

Tags: advertising, job market, marketing, recruitment










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/two-thirds-of-ad-execs-google-prospective-employees.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.