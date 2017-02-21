Search BizReport
BizReport : Search Marketing : February 21, 2017
Two-thirds of ad execs Google prospective employees
When hiring, have you Googled an applicant and made a decision based on what you found? You are not alone, according to research into hiring behaviors within the marketing industry.
That unflattering photograph of you at the company Christmas bash or the embarrassing public break up on Twitter may come back to haunt you when you least expect it. Perhaps when you are applying for a job.
New research from recruitment firm The Creative Group found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of advertising executives and 44% of marketing executives search online, at least some of the time, for information about prospective employees.
And, what they find can impact on a job seeker's prospects of getting the position. Nearly half (48%) of advertising executives and 26% of marketing executives said they had opted not to offer a job to a candidate based on what they uncovered in their online search.
"Creative job seekers often spend so much time perfecting their resumes and portfolios that they overlook their overall online presence," said Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group. "But your digital footprint can affect your employment prospects, too."
"A strong online reputation can be a career asset and give you an edge over the competition," added Domeyer. "In addition to removing questionable content, use the opportunity to showcase your skills, expertise and interests and reinforce your personal brand."
Tags: advertising, job market, marketing, recruitment
