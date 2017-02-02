Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : February 02, 2017
Top 4 tips to improve email success
According to data out from Adobe about half of consumers still prefer retailers and marketers to reach out to them via email. However, fewer than one-third actually open those emails according to a Retail TouchPoints survey. Here are four tips to help improve email success.
Design and write around the call to action
"Rely on the main message of your email to showcase the benefit of your product or service and leave the closing to the CTA. Keep your CTA short and sweet so the recipient has clear direction as to next steps and avoid the temptation to give your users too many CTAs. Successful CTA phrases include Shop Now, Learn More, Request a Demo or Register now," said Scott Heimes, CMO, SendGrid. Heimes also recommends testing every subject line to get the best engagement and click rates.
Shorten subject headers
"While seven words is the most common subject line word length, three word subject lines have the highest engagement rates. Out of the three word subject lines, recipients also prefer certain words over others. Subject lines referring to "yesterday" and "tomorrow" have higher engagement rates that "today,"" notes Heimes. Also, forget links and hashtags in the subject lines.
Use the pre-header - but use it wisely
"Marketers often forget about one of email's prime pieces of real estate -- the pre-header text. The pre-header text is the small snippet of text that can be seen in the inbox, after the subject line. Don't leave the automatic placeholder, "Can't view this properly? View in web browser." Instead, you can use this space to reiterate the CTA, or add an additional important directive that you didn't have space for within the subject line," said Heimes.
Make emails compatible
"Marketers need to meet the demand for a compelling consumer experience across multiple platforms when it comes to email marketing campaigns. Most email templates are designed for a standard desktop which is too wide for most phones - and could result in preventing horizontal scrolling. Include a plain text version in HTML email and make use of responsive design templates," said Heimes.
Tags: email content, email marketing, email trends, SendGrid
