February 28, 2017


Top 4 tips to implement machine learning

We're hearing more every week about advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially where marketing is concerned. But, one expert believes marketing is only one area in which AI can be beneficial - the other is IT. Here are four ways machine learning can improve IT strategy.

by Kristina Knight

First, by identifying and predicting problems

"The technology can also offer up the most likely resolutions. It will reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) and opens the door for predictive maintenance (and less reactive fixing)," said Sarah Lahav, CEO, SysAid. "Better understanding the risks of proposed changes. Not only understanding what will be impacted but what the likely impact will be."

Second, by predicting what could happen next

"From demand and capacity planning to understanding the future levels of customer satisfaction based on what's happening or planned," said Lahav.

Third, by offering greater access to information and known solutions

"Machine learning improves search accuracy, with data-based recommendation capabilities similar to what people already get in their personal lives from companies such as Amazon and Netflix," said Lahav.

Fourth by improving knowledge management

"The last two decades have shown that people aren't great at knowledge management - or the knowledge article creation part of it at least. Machine learning can be employed to both identify "missing" articles gaps and to create new articles automatically from existing tickets, i.e. the already documented resolutions," said Lahav.

