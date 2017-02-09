Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 09, 2017
Top 4 tips to act on CX best practices
New data out from West Interactive Services indicates retailers are doing a good job at creating a seamless customer experience. But there is always room for improvement. Here are four tips to put CX best practices in action.
First, look at the target audience
"[Look at the customer] journey with your brand from awareness to advocacy, and all of the communication channels they might traverse along the way," said Greg Ablett, Senior VP, West Interactive Services. "Consider how you're using each of those channels and if the experience is consistent from one to the next to identify gaps and opportunities."
Second, don't underestimate the power of personalization
"With the support of professional business analysts, leverage historical and demographic data, in combination with broad consumer trends like these and your own voice of the customer research, to find new ways to connect with each individual customer. Communication technology is just the start; thoughtful strategy is where a differentiated CX lives," said Ablett.
Third, use data to build strategy
"Carefully listen to what the data tells you and build thoughtful strategies for customer service and proactive engagement that are likely to resonate, and continuously improve upon them. "More communication" isn't always better and one size doesn't fit all," said Ablett.
Fourth, keep asking questions and listening to the answers
"Your customers are only human and, in a rapidly evolving digital world, their expectations can change on a dime; but they will tell you what they expect (directly and in their behavior) if you invest in the time and tools to listen," said Ablett.
Tags: customer experience, CX best practices, CX trends, ecommerce, West Interactive Services
