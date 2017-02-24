BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : February 24, 2017


Top 3 tips to strengthen travel-based ad strategy

With both spring break and summer holiday seasons coming up fast, now is the time for travel brands, hotels, and even rental car agencies to brush up on their advertising strategies. Here are three tips.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: You're seeing more direct mail that is travel-based. What is driving this trend?

Jim Price, VP of Sales - Travel Sector, PebblePost: Travel marketers are using many solutions to drive visits and bookings to their sites and call centers. PebblePost's Programmatic Direct Mail® platform should be among those solutions. It is complementary to the work these marketers are doing in Search, Affiliate, Meta, Display, Display retargeting, TV, Radio, Out-of-Home, etc. We add a high brand impact and very effective touch-point based on expressed interest and intent via our cards or mini-catalogs sitting on a desk or counter at the consumer's home.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for a strong travel based strategy?

Jim: Tip #1: Don't dismiss this solution out of hand, as it is not direct mail as you have known it.

Tip #2: Test. It is easy to test and can be done on a reasonable budget due to the remarkable reach (60-70% of visitors can be matched to a home mailing address).

Tip #3: Once that initial test is complete, expand and refine your campaigns to optimize for strategically critical aspects (e.g., new to file, geo-targeting, lapsed users, AOV, and many more).

Tags: advertising, PebblePost, travel ad trends, travel marketing










