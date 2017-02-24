Top 3 tips to strengthen travel-based ad strategy

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: You're seeing more direct mail that is travel-based. What is driving this trend?

Jim Price, VP of Sales - Travel Sector, PebblePost: Travel marketers are using many solutions to drive visits and bookings to their sites and call centers. PebblePost's Programmatic Direct Mail® platform should be among those solutions. It is complementary to the work these marketers are doing in Search, Affiliate, Meta, Display, Display retargeting, TV, Radio, Out-of-Home, etc. We add a high brand impact and very effective touch-point based on expressed interest and intent via our cards or mini-catalogs sitting on a desk or counter at the consumer's home.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for a strong travel based strategy?

Jim: Tip #1: Don't dismiss this solution out of hand, as it is not direct mail as you have known it.

Tip #2: Test. It is easy to test and can be done on a reasonable budget due to the remarkable reach (60-70% of visitors can be matched to a home mailing address).

Tip #3: Once that initial test is complete, expand and refine your campaigns to optimize for strategically critical aspects (e.g., new to file, geo-targeting, lapsed users, AOV, and many more).

Tags: advertising, PebblePost, travel ad trends, travel marketing