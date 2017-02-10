Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : February 10, 2017
Survey: Video key to purchasing
Social video is fast becoming a purchase indicator. That's a key takeaway from new BrightCove data - in which most consumers surveyed said watching video via social media impacted their purchasing decision.
Younger consumers (18-25 years) are more likely to be watching social video, and they're viewing through YouTube and Facebook the most often, according to the BrightCove report. They say they trust vlogger/influencer video more than branded video.
Comparatively, those 26-34 years are most likely to trust videos from brands or publishers (+50%); 84% say they connect social video views with their purchase decisions.
Older adults, meanwhile (age 55+) are making purchases based on social video views (33%), but are most likely to trust content that comes from family/friends.
Meanwhile, Videology has released data from Q4 2016, which indicates more video campaigns are now using first party data. This includes past purchases and loyalty club data as well as registration data. Using this type of information to target can improve the overall customer experience, as ads are more relevant to those viewers.
"Brands and agencies have a huge amount of owned data, created through their direct relationship with consumers," said Scott Ferber, Founder and CEO, Videology. "By layering this first-party customer data into TV campaigns, brands deliver a far more tailored and granular advertising experience, ultimately resulting in greater ROI on their ad spend. This should be, and is becoming, a priority for anyone with access to owned data. I expect we will see this trend grow exponentially in the coming years."
The Videology report found a 273% increase in spending in linear TV ad buying and an 840% increase in the number of linear TV impressions available.
Tags: Brightcove, social marketing, social video, video advertising, video marketing, Videology
