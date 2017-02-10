BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Social Marketing : February 10, 2017


Survey: Video key to purchasing

Social video is fast becoming a purchase indicator. That's a key takeaway from new BrightCove data - in which most consumers surveyed said watching video via social media impacted their purchasing decision.

by Kristina Knight

Younger consumers (18-25 years) are more likely to be watching social video, and they're viewing through YouTube and Facebook the most often, according to the BrightCove report. They say they trust vlogger/influencer video more than branded video.

Comparatively, those 26-34 years are most likely to trust videos from brands or publishers (+50%); 84% say they connect social video views with their purchase decisions.

Older adults, meanwhile (age 55+) are making purchases based on social video views (33%), but are most likely to trust content that comes from family/friends.

Meanwhile, Videology has released data from Q4 2016, which indicates more video campaigns are now using first party data. This includes past purchases and loyalty club data as well as registration data. Using this type of information to target can improve the overall customer experience, as ads are more relevant to those viewers.

"Brands and agencies have a huge amount of owned data, created through their direct relationship with consumers," said Scott Ferber, Founder and CEO, Videology. "By layering this first-party customer data into TV campaigns, brands deliver a far more tailored and granular advertising experience, ultimately resulting in greater ROI on their ad spend. This should be, and is becoming, a priority for anyone with access to owned data. I expect we will see this trend grow exponentially in the coming years."

The Videology report found a 273% increase in spending in linear TV ad buying and an 840% increase in the number of linear TV impressions available.

Tags: Brightcove, social marketing, social video, video advertising, video marketing, Videology










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/survey-video-key-to-purchasing.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.