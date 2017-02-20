BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : February 20, 2017


Survey: Trust influences more consumers to share information

New data out from Janrain pinpoints what brands need to be doing in order to get consumers to share information - up to and including registering for a newsletter list or item preferences.

by Kristina Knight

According to Janrain's new study more than half (62%) of consumers are likely to share their information in exchange for discounts; additional loyalty points is also a popular option at 47%. More than three-quarters (78%) say they will share information with brands who give them control over how they are contacted.

"With access to personal data, brands can create a virtuous cycle that results in significantly greater customer loyalty," said Jamie Beckland, Vice President of Product at Janrain. "The knowledge that comes with this information can be used to improve user experiences and drive deeper engagement, which in turn helps companies build out more complete customer identities. Identity management is key to improving the customer experience; and the enhanced understanding of the customer leads to increased consumer trust, a win-win proposition for both customer and brand. But, without access to personal data, brands can't deliver on customer expectations."

Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 86% say positive customer experiences increase trust
• 74% say compelling loyalty programs increase trust
• 76% are likely to visit a branded website in exchange for free products
• 67% will watch a video
• 47% will 'like' a brand's social media page

Tags: brand loyalty, brand trust, ecommerce, Janrain, loyalty marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/survey-trust-influences-more-consumers-to-share-information.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.