BizReport : Ecommerce : February 20, 2017
Survey: Trust influences more consumers to share information
New data out from Janrain pinpoints what brands need to be doing in order to get consumers to share information - up to and including registering for a newsletter list or item preferences.
According to Janrain's new study more than half (62%) of consumers are likely to share their information in exchange for discounts; additional loyalty points is also a popular option at 47%. More than three-quarters (78%) say they will share information with brands who give them control over how they are contacted.
"With access to personal data, brands can create a virtuous cycle that results in significantly greater customer loyalty," said Jamie Beckland, Vice President of Product at Janrain. "The knowledge that comes with this information can be used to improve user experiences and drive deeper engagement, which in turn helps companies build out more complete customer identities. Identity management is key to improving the customer experience; and the enhanced understanding of the customer leads to increased consumer trust, a win-win proposition for both customer and brand. But, without access to personal data, brands can't deliver on customer expectations."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 86% say positive customer experiences increase trust
• 74% say compelling loyalty programs increase trust
• 76% are likely to visit a branded website in exchange for free products
• 67% will watch a video
• 47% will 'like' a brand's social media page
Tags: brand loyalty, brand trust, ecommerce, Janrain, loyalty marketing
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers