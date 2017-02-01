BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : February 01, 2017


Survey: SMBs optimistic about 2017 opportunities

While we are only a couple of weeks into the official Presidency of Donald Trump here in the US, many small businesses are optimistic about their future. That's a key takeaway from new Rocket Lawyer data; researchers polled just over 500 SMBs and found 63% of small business owners say their business is growing.

by Kristina Knight

That growth doesn't mean a hiring boom, however, at least not yet. The survey also found fewer than half (39%) are looking at hiring. Of those that are planning to hire most are looking for full-time workers (60%) as opposed to freelancers or part-time workers.

"We are entering a time with one of the most pro-business administrations in our recent history and we will start to see how changes to policy will impact businesses with regard to hiring and the regulatory landscape," said Charley Moore, founder and CEO of Rocket Lawyer. "However, with these changes, we'll also start to see new legal risks and opportunities and Rocket Lawyer will be there every step of the way as small businesses navigate this evolving legal landscape."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 29% said their business improved under President Obama's White House
• 48% say their business either 'stayed the same' or 'got worse' under President Obama
• 45% 'are optimistic' that their business will improve over President Trump

