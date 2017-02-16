Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 16, 2017
Survey finds increased interest in online car buying
When it comes to buying a new car, no longer are people only going to car lots to 'kick the tires', as the saying goes. According to new data from eBay Advertising, a growing number of consumers are showing interest in both researching and buying cars online.
Researching safety specs and amenities for cars online has been going on since the dawn of the Internet age. But, until recently, actually buying the car still took place on a car lot - or, sometimes, in the front yard of a second-party seller. But, according to eBay Advertising research, car buying is moving into the digital age, as well.
Researchers found that most (63%) of consumers in their new survey are 'extremely likely' or 'likely' to buy a car online in the future, with men outnumber women in the interest department about two to one. Reasons for buying online ranged from convenience and variety to online pricing.
"Technology continues to evolve the automotive shopping journey," said Josh Wetzel, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at eBay Advertising. "Consumers are already executing pre-purchase activities related to online research with increased interest in online automotive experiences. As more consumers continue to embrace automotive ecommerce for vehicles; enhanced experiences and technologies like virtual reality and artificial intelligence will continue to drive a larger shift to online purchasing."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 87% of those surveyed are already comparison shopping and looking at auto reviews online
• 71% say they prefer sharing news about their new car buy in person, not through social media or mobile
• 76% of those looking for a car say they 'would prefer' buying ditally through eBay Motors
Tags: automotive advertising, digital car buying, eBay Advertising, ecommerce
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Reports: Mobile data traffic, video trending high
- Survey finds increased interest in online car buying
- Expert: 'Likes' aren't the value of social
- Alternative methods outpace bank cards in global online payments
- Are you EU GDPR ready?
- Study: Execs looking for flexibility in software
- Top 3 trends in the subscription space
- Study IDs best practices for brands entering SnapChat
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers