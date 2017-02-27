BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 27, 2017


Survey finds email pressure for retailers

New data out from Coherent Path indicates retailers are feeling the pressure to send even more emails to their list members. That's a key takeaway from their new report, in which researchers found that more than half are sending at least 3 emails each week, and that nearly two-thirds 'feel pressure' to send even more emails.

by Kristina Knight

Just over 10% send at least 5 emails each week.

The data also shows that more than three-quarters (76%) of retailers are using email promotions to drive revenue.

"Email continues to be a successful driver of revenue, so it's only natural that marketers get addicted to the ROI and feel pressure to send more," said James Glover, founder and CEO of Coherent Path. "As retailers start to move toward a data-driven strategy, they should consider one that not only individualizes communications based on the evolving tastes and interests of their customer base, but also informs them on how to expose more of their product catalog to relevant audiences within their list. This gets retailers away from relying solely on promotions and breaks the consumer of the growing discount mindset."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 85% 'rely too heavily' on promotions that worked in year's past when planning for the current calendar cycle
• 87% rely on holidays for promotions
• 50% use past email behaviors to determine which messages are sent
• 33% say half of their emails include promotions/discounts.

Tags: Coherent Path, ecommerce, ecommerce email, ecommerce trends, email marketing










