Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Social Marketing : February 15, 2017
Supermarkets are not making friends on social
According to the U.S. Supermarket Shopper Digital Update, released by the Retail Feedback Group, just 25% of shoppers are 'friends' with their primary grocery store on social media.
The report reveals that the social media sites most frequented by supermarket shoppers include Facebook (89%), YouTube (53%) Twitter (30%), Pinterest (29%) and Instagram (28%).
However, while 87% of supermarket shoppers regularly follow one or more of those social media sites, just 25% said they are friends with, or connected to, their primary grocery store.
Instead, more than half (56%) of supermarket shoppers interact with their primary grocery store at moments when they are actively seeking information from the brand such as checking digital circulars (65%), researching special promotions (48%) and putting together a shopping list (46%).
"Closing the social media gap presents a real opportunity as many shoppers will change their behavior based on recommendations from their social network," said Brian Numainville, Retail Feedback Group Principal. "For example, our research shows that 45% of supermarket shoppers are very willing to make a new recipe or meal and 32% are very willing to purchase a new food item based on social network suggestions."
In addition, with many marketers increasing their use of video, this format could be used to great effect when attracting grocery shoppers, as can offering via social all those elements they seek out at the point of going shopping - such as discounts and coupons.
What is also evident from the report is that retailers must better communicate the digital tools they offer. Forty-four percent of shoppers said they were not sure whether their primary grocery store had a mobile app or mobile-friendly website.
Tags: grocery, retail, social media, supermarket
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Execs looking for flexibility in software
- Top 3 trends in the subscription space
- Study IDs best practices for brands entering SnapChat
- Supermarkets are not making friends on social
- Majority of top UK retailers choose responsive design over mobile apps
- Global eSports revenues to reach $1.5 billion by 2020
- Ad Roundup: Data integrations and re-engagement
- Study: Brands must reevaluate loyalty
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers