BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Social Marketing : February 15, 2017


Supermarkets are not making friends on social

According to the U.S. Supermarket Shopper Digital Update, released by the Retail Feedback Group, just 25% of shoppers are 'friends' with their primary grocery store on social media.

by Helen Leggatt

The report reveals that the social media sites most frequented by supermarket shoppers include Facebook (89%), YouTube (53%) Twitter (30%), Pinterest (29%) and Instagram (28%).

However, while 87% of supermarket shoppers regularly follow one or more of those social media sites, just 25% said they are friends with, or connected to, their primary grocery store.

Instead, more than half (56%) of supermarket shoppers interact with their primary grocery store at moments when they are actively seeking information from the brand such as checking digital circulars (65%), researching special promotions (48%) and putting together a shopping list (46%).

"Closing the social media gap presents a real opportunity as many shoppers will change their behavior based on recommendations from their social network," said Brian Numainville, Retail Feedback Group Principal. "For example, our research shows that 45% of supermarket shoppers are very willing to make a new recipe or meal and 32% are very willing to purchase a new food item based on social network suggestions."

In addition, with many marketers increasing their use of video, this format could be used to great effect when attracting grocery shoppers, as can offering via social all those elements they seek out at the point of going shopping - such as discounts and coupons.

What is also evident from the report is that retailers must better communicate the digital tools they offer. Forty-four percent of shoppers said they were not sure whether their primary grocery store had a mobile app or mobile-friendly website.

Tags: grocery, retail, social media, supermarket










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/supermarkets-are-not-making-friends-on-social.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.