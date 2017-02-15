Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : February 15, 2017
Study IDs best practices for brands entering SnapChat
While Facebook remains the king of social networks, Twitter and Instagram are steadily growing, and newcomer SnapChat is showing signs of becoming a must-use as well. Researchers with Snaplytics have looked into who is using the new social network, and how brands can connect.
At first a way for families and friends to stay in touch, social networks have become a place for consumers to also stay in touch with brands, find new products, and share favorite items from birthdays and other holidays. All that use is making social media a must-have for brands. One of the more recent social additions is video-based SnapChat, which is showing steady growth not only with teens, but in the Millennial demographic, as well.
In the SnapChat infrastructure, more than half of branded content (61%) is in video format, that is a 5% increase since Q1 2016.
"Snapchat is unique because it allows businesses to connect with people in the moment and offer a different brand experience," said Thomas Cilius, founder and CEO, Snaplytics. "It's the only social network where marketers aren't seeing a decline in reach. With 161M daily active users on Snapchat, brands are quickly learning this is the go-to outlet because it allows them to engage their brand ambassadors and deliver content that really resonates with people, in real-time."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• Snapchat stories average 11 snaps each
• On average, brands post to Snapchat 2x/week
• 88% of Snapchat users are completing videos/snaps, up 4% QoQ
The full report can be found here.
Tags: SnapChat, SnapChat tips, Snaplytics, social marketing, social marketing tips
