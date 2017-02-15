BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Social Marketing : February 15, 2017


Study IDs best practices for brands entering SnapChat

While Facebook remains the king of social networks, Twitter and Instagram are steadily growing, and newcomer SnapChat is showing signs of becoming a must-use as well. Researchers with Snaplytics have looked into who is using the new social network, and how brands can connect.

by Kristina Knight

At first a way for families and friends to stay in touch, social networks have become a place for consumers to also stay in touch with brands, find new products, and share favorite items from birthdays and other holidays. All that use is making social media a must-have for brands. One of the more recent social additions is video-based SnapChat, which is showing steady growth not only with teens, but in the Millennial demographic, as well.

In the SnapChat infrastructure, more than half of branded content (61%) is in video format, that is a 5% increase since Q1 2016.

"Snapchat is unique because it allows businesses to connect with people in the moment and offer a different brand experience," said Thomas Cilius, founder and CEO, Snaplytics. "It's the only social network where marketers aren't seeing a decline in reach. With 161M daily active users on Snapchat, brands are quickly learning this is the go-to outlet because it allows them to engage their brand ambassadors and deliver content that really resonates with people, in real-time."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Snapchat stories average 11 snaps each
• On average, brands post to Snapchat 2x/week
• 88% of Snapchat users are completing videos/snaps, up 4% QoQ

The full report can be found here.

Tags: SnapChat, SnapChat tips, Snaplytics, social marketing, social marketing tips










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/study-ids-best-practices-for-brands-entering-snapchat.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.