Study IDs best practices for brands entering SnapChat

by Kristina Knight

At first a way for families and friends to stay in touch, social networks have become a place for consumers to also stay in touch with brands, find new products, and share favorite items from birthdays and other holidays. All that use is making social media a must-have for brands. One of the more recent social additions is video-based SnapChat, which is showing steady growth not only with teens, but in the Millennial demographic, as well.

In the SnapChat infrastructure, more than half of branded content (61%) is in video format, that is a 5% increase since Q1 2016.

"Snapchat is unique because it allows businesses to connect with people in the moment and offer a different brand experience," said Thomas Cilius, founder and CEO, Snaplytics. "It's the only social network where marketers aren't seeing a decline in reach. With 161M daily active users on Snapchat, brands are quickly learning this is the go-to outlet because it allows them to engage their brand ambassadors and deliver content that really resonates with people, in real-time."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Snapchat stories average 11 snaps each

• On average, brands post to Snapchat 2x/week

• 88% of Snapchat users are completing videos/snaps, up 4% QoQ

The full report can be found here.

Tags: SnapChat, SnapChat tips, Snaplytics, social marketing, social marketing tips