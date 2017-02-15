Study: Execs looking for flexibility in software

by Kristina Knight

Better integration was also found to be the biggest challenge (31%) facing those enterprises who are in the market for new software; more than three quarters (76%) say they have replaced old enterprise software because the platforms needed customizations or updates that were not offered.

"The last significant shift in enterprise software was the migration from on-premise to off-premise software which addressed some of traditional software's distribution and pricing challenges, but did comparatively little to address the needs of the people who actually use the software to do their work," said Charles Var, VP of Marketing for TrackVia. "The continued frustration with almost this entire class of enterprise software is encouraging businesses to find solutions that work the way businesses want and need them to function on any device, anytime, and from anywhere."

Other interesting findings from the Frustration: Enterprise Software and the Wave Ahead report include:

• 80% of execs say they've had to change parts of their daily operations because of how existing software works

• 43% report an interest in 'low code' technology solutions

• 1 in 3 are currently using next-gen platforms that allow for customization

• Many execs report software has limited their growth

Tags: digital business, enterprise business, enterprise software trends, SaaS trends, TrackVia