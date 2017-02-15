Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Research : February 15, 2017
Study: Execs looking for flexibility in software
When it comes to software for their business, more executives are looking for more flexible options. That's the word from new TrackVia data, in which researchers found better integration options are the top priority in the search (32%).
Better integration was also found to be the biggest challenge (31%) facing those enterprises who are in the market for new software; more than three quarters (76%) say they have replaced old enterprise software because the platforms needed customizations or updates that were not offered.
"The last significant shift in enterprise software was the migration from on-premise to off-premise software which addressed some of traditional software's distribution and pricing challenges, but did comparatively little to address the needs of the people who actually use the software to do their work," said Charles Var, VP of Marketing for TrackVia. "The continued frustration with almost this entire class of enterprise software is encouraging businesses to find solutions that work the way businesses want and need them to function on any device, anytime, and from anywhere."
Other interesting findings from the Frustration: Enterprise Software and the Wave Ahead report include:
• 80% of execs say they've had to change parts of their daily operations because of how existing software works
• 43% report an interest in 'low code' technology solutions
• 1 in 3 are currently using next-gen platforms that allow for customization
• Many execs report software has limited their growth
Tags: digital business, enterprise business, enterprise software trends, SaaS trends, TrackVia
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Execs looking for flexibility in software
- Top 3 trends in the subscription space
- Study IDs best practices for brands entering SnapChat
- Supermarkets are not making friends on social
- Majority of top UK retailers choose responsive design over mobile apps
- Global eSports revenues to reach $1.5 billion by 2020
- Ad Roundup: Data integrations and re-engagement
- Study: Brands must reevaluate loyalty
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers