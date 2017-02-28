Study: Emojis key for push notifications

by Kristina Knight

Consumers on the Android platform are more likely to be influenced by the use of emojis in push notifications (135% higher open rate), but those on Apple's iOS still showed a 50% higher open rate for notifications that included emojis. The use of emojis is also translating to conversions, although not at rates as high as opens - on average, conversion rates increased 9% when using emojis.

"Today's app users demand delightful content to engage with. This means marketers have to deliver mobile messaging campaigns that resonate with emotion on an individual level and at scale," said Momchil Kyurkchiev, Leanplum co-founder and CEO. "This report confirms, along with first-hand conversations with customers, that emojis help drive higher open rates, greater conversions, and deepen user connections."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• In A/B testing, the use of emojis also increase app retention rates, up to 28%

• In A/B testing, using emojis increased performance more than image use (9% increase)

"Improving re-engagement and retention are two of the most impactful ways that publishers can get the most out of their apps," said Amir Ghodrati, Director of Market Insights, App Annie. "When you see examples of emojis helping to contribute to a 28 percent increase in day two user retention, that goes a long way toward increasing the lifetime value of every single download for those apps. It's important for mobile marketers to note how significant push notifications, and the creative methods that go into driving users back to apps, will continue to increase interaction."

The data supporting the report was provided by Leanplum and App Annie.

Tags: App Annie, emojis, Leanplum, mobile marketing, mobile trends, push notification trends