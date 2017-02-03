BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Internet : February 03, 2017


SMB website creation focuses too much on design, not enough on conversion

New research from Digimax reveals that small businesses tend to focus more on how their website looks instead of how it will generate leads and convert.

by Helen Leggatt

While nearly all (98%) of small businesses admit that they build a website to make more money, 91% do not consider this when it comes to designing a website, according to a survey conducted by Digimax.

Just 3% of website consultation time is given over to developing a small business' brand and 9% focusing on conversion, according to the survey by Digimax. Eighty-eight percent of the time is, instead, taken up with discussion about design, content, layout and graphics.

The research suggests that many in the web design industry are too focused on aesthetics and not enough thought is being given to converting visitors to customers.

''Having a marketing website is almost pointless if it is not presenting your company with the opportunity to convert visitors to customers effectively," says Shaz Memon creative director at Digimax. "Conversion is about purchase beacons that are clearly defined and set out, integrated through a beautiful user experience that increases the chance of your visitor making contact with you. An experienced marketer and designer should be able to deliver a rounded experience that delivers on all fronts."

Tags: research, small business, website design










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/smb-website-creation-focuses-too-much-on-design-not-enough-o.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.