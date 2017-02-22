Search BizReport
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : February 22, 2017
Smart Glasses that look like regular specs will invigorate market
If you thought the stalled attempt to get consumers on board with Smart Glasses in 2016 was the last you had heard of the technology for a while, think again. A new study from Juniper Research has identified Smart Glasses as the highest growth sector of the consumer wearables segment over the next five years.
According to Juniper's research, Smart Glasses will account for 11% of the overall wearables market by 2021. Revenues are forecast to rise from a predicted $327million this year to $9billion in 2021, driven by a new generation of Smart Glasses.
To remove the "stigma" of wearing Smart Glasses in public, consumers can expect a move away from their technological roots towards something that more resembles conventional glasses, such as recently released products by GlassUP and Vuzix.
Meanwhile, Juniper's report "Smart Wearables: Vendor Strategies, Opportunities & Forecasts 2017-2021" found that interest in "traditional" wearables such as smartwatches and fitness bands is already starting to slow. Such devices are expected to make up 75% of the global market this year, but will only represent 50% come 2021.
Earlier this month, we reported on Juniper's observation that there will soon be a shift in focus from 'fitness' to 'health' that will make wearables such as FitBit devices more appealing to consumers.
Tags: fitness tracker, smart glasses, technology, trends, wearable trends
