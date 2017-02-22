BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Trends & Ideas : February 22, 2017


Smart Glasses that look like regular specs will invigorate market

If you thought the stalled attempt to get consumers on board with Smart Glasses in 2016 was the last you had heard of the technology for a while, think again. A new study from Juniper Research has identified Smart Glasses as the highest growth sector of the consumer wearables segment over the next five years.

by Helen Leggatt

According to Juniper's research, Smart Glasses will account for 11% of the overall wearables market by 2021. Revenues are forecast to rise from a predicted $327million this year to $9billion in 2021, driven by a new generation of Smart Glasses.

To remove the "stigma" of wearing Smart Glasses in public, consumers can expect a move away from their technological roots towards something that more resembles conventional glasses, such as recently released products by GlassUP and Vuzix.

Meanwhile, Juniper's report "Smart Wearables: Vendor Strategies, Opportunities & Forecasts 2017-2021" found that interest in "traditional" wearables such as smartwatches and fitness bands is already starting to slow. Such devices are expected to make up 75% of the global market this year, but will only represent 50% come 2021.

Earlier this month, we reported on Juniper's observation that there will soon be a shift in focus from 'fitness' to 'health' that will make wearables such as FitBit devices more appealing to consumers.

Tags: fitness tracker, smart glasses, technology, trends, wearable trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/smart-glasses-that-look-like-regular-specs-will-invigorate-m.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.