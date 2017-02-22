Smart Glasses that look like regular specs will invigorate market

by Helen Leggatt

According to Juniper's research, Smart Glasses will account for 11% of the overall wearables market by 2021. Revenues are forecast to rise from a predicted $327million this year to $9billion in 2021, driven by a new generation of Smart Glasses.

To remove the "stigma" of wearing Smart Glasses in public, consumers can expect a move away from their technological roots towards something that more resembles conventional glasses, such as recently released products by GlassUP and Vuzix.

Meanwhile, Juniper's report "Smart Wearables: Vendor Strategies, Opportunities & Forecasts 2017-2021" found that interest in "traditional" wearables such as smartwatches and fitness bands is already starting to slow. Such devices are expected to make up 75% of the global market this year, but will only represent 50% come 2021.

Earlier this month, we reported on Juniper's observation that there will soon be a shift in focus from 'fitness' to 'health' that will make wearables such as FitBit devices more appealing to consumers.

Tags: fitness tracker, smart glasses, technology, trends, wearable trends