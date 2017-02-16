Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Research : February 16, 2017
Slang in marketing comms is totes not acceptable
Using slang in marketing communications does not wash well with most British consumers, according to a survey by digital marketing agnecy I-COM.
While brands may think they are hip and cool using slang words such as 'YOLO' (You Only Live Once') or 'fleek' (stylish), nearly two-thirds (64%) of British consumers 'hate' or 'dislike' its use.
"Marketers are always told to communicate in the language of their target audience, which leads to brands using slang terms," says Graham Allchurch, head of digital marketing at I-COM. "However, they run the risk of coming across as inauthentic, or totally alienating a segment of the population who don't use language like this. As we've seen here, this can be a real turn off."
Words that more than 50% of British consumers dislike include:
Bae (63%)
Babes (61%)
Abs (57%)
Goals AF (56%)
Totes (56%)
YOLO (55%)
Sus (54%)
Fleek (54%)
Ship (54%)
Drag (54%)
In August last year, data from Sprout Social found that brands using slang in social media content annoy 40% of consumers. And, for those who might be thinking that it's the older generations that are dismayed about the use of slang - think again. Research from BuzzStream and Fractl found that the use of slang was found to be unacceptable by the majority across every age group. Perhaps surprisingly, it was the youngest demographic - those age between 18 and 24 - that was most likely to find its use "totally unacceptable" (40%).
Tags: content, copywriting, marketing communications, research, trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- 61% of brand content on Snapchat is video
- Survey: Trust influences more consumers to share information
- Expert: Travel next up for programmatic direct
- Expert: How to reduce involuntary churn
- 170% rise in ad requests containing location data
- Brexit, Trump leave marketers skittish about targeting
- Email analysis reveals extent of email attacks on businesses
- Report IDs the next big tech products
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers