BizReport : Research : February 16, 2017


Slang in marketing comms is totes not acceptable

Using slang in marketing communications does not wash well with most British consumers, according to a survey by digital marketing agnecy I-COM.

by Helen Leggatt

While brands may think they are hip and cool using slang words such as 'YOLO' (You Only Live Once') or 'fleek' (stylish), nearly two-thirds (64%) of British consumers 'hate' or 'dislike' its use.

"Marketers are always told to communicate in the language of their target audience, which leads to brands using slang terms," says Graham Allchurch, head of digital marketing at I-COM. "However, they run the risk of coming across as inauthentic, or totally alienating a segment of the population who don't use language like this. As we've seen here, this can be a real turn off."

Words that more than 50% of British consumers dislike include:

Bae (63%)
Babes (61%)
Abs (57%)
Goals AF (56%)
Totes (56%)
YOLO (55%)
Sus (54%)
Fleek (54%)
Ship (54%)
Drag (54%)

In August last year, data from Sprout Social found that brands using slang in social media content annoy 40% of consumers. And, for those who might be thinking that it's the older generations that are dismayed about the use of slang - think again. Research from BuzzStream and Fractl found that the use of slang was found to be unacceptable by the majority across every age group. Perhaps surprisingly, it was the youngest demographic - those age between 18 and 24 - that was most likely to find its use "totally unacceptable" (40%).

