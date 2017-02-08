BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : February 08, 2017


Shoppers, diners, expect free wi-fi

A report from Hughes Europe reveals the importance of offering free wi-fi to retail and hospitality businesses.

by Helen Leggatt

Hughes Europe's report looks at how consumers increasingly expect access to wi-fi when they are shopping, dining out or looking for accommodation.

Almost half (46%) of those surveyed said that if faced with a store that offers free wi-fi and one that wasn't, they would choose the store with free wi-fi. More than half (53%) believe free wi-fi should be widely available in stores and 47% think it should be easier to use than current offerings.

When choosing between a restaurant with free wi-fi and one that does not, 66% would go with the one that allows free connectivity.

"Optimizing wi-fi in a store, coffee shop or restaurant should be addressed with the attention it requires - highlighted by the survey findings which show the growing consumer expectations from their wi-fi experience," says Chris O'Dell, vice president of sales and marketing, Hughes Europe.

As well as attracting more customers, and perhaps keeping them in-store or at their dining table for longer, free wi-fi can also be used by businesses to collect valuable customer data via required social media logins.

Tags: hospitality, mobile, research, retail, social, wi-fi










