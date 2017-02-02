Royal Mail launches 'Labels to Go' service to improve returns process

by Helen Leggatt

Online returns are a crucial part of the online shopping experience. Royal Mail's recent Delivery Matters report found that a good returns policy is invaluable to attract business and encourage repeat orders. Six in ten people said they would be unlikely to shop with a retailer again following a difficult returns experience and 13% said they did not click through to pay for an order because they were unhappy with the returns policy.

To this end, Royal Mail has announced a new service, 'Labels to Go', that will make it easier for consumers to post and return parcels at one of their 1,200 Customer Service Points across the U.K. From April 2017, customers will be able to print off delivery and return labels at all locations.

Currently, customers returning items using the Royal Mail returns portal or buying postage online using Click and Drop are required to print the postage labels at home. But increasingly consumers are ordering, paying for, sending and returning items online and half of UK shoppers are using a mobile device for online purchases.

Labels to Go customers returning items online or buying postage online will receive an email containing a unique QR code. When this is scanned at a Customer Service Point, the QR code produces a postage label which can be applied to the parcel.

The new service is also good new for businesses. It means more convenient returns for their customers, as well as high quality printed labels, and the visibility of Tracked Returns through Royal Mail's network.



Tags: ecommerce, QR code, returns process