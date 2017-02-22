BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : February 22, 2017


Report: Super Bowl ads drove traffic into stores

New data out from location intelligence hub Cubiq, and analytics firm Jumpshot indicates those Super Bowl ads weren't just driving up viewers during the game. Researchers found that traffic into brick-and-mortar stores increased the week following the ads placed in Super Bowl LI.

by Kristina Knight

The biggest traffic increases were to mobile brands T-Mobile (11% traffic increase Week-over-Week) and Sprint (10% traffic increase WoW), but fast-food retailer Wendy's also saw significant traffic increases (10% WoW) as did auto brand Audi (7% WoW).

Online traffic also showed strong growth. Auto brand Alfa Romeo saw digital traffic increase more than 800%; it must be noted that prior to the Super Bowl the auto brand, based in Italy, didn't have a big digital footprint from the US.

Other car brands showing strong digital traffic increases were Kia (44% traffic increase) and Lexus (43% traffic increase).

"The Super Bowl is the one of the biggest events of the year for advertisers and the one that requires millions of dollars of investment," said Antonio Tomarchio, founder and CEO of Cuebiq. "Analyzing the impact of the ads on foot traffic to stores is one of the ways marketers can determine ROI of this costly investment. For example, despite the weather in New York, Audi saw a 9 percent uplift. This was not as high as Los Angeles but still higher than the nationwide uplift, which shows that the Audi Super Bowl ad #driveprogress received significant positive feedback."

The full study can be downloaded here.

Tags: advertising, Cubiq, mobile marketing, retail traffic, super bowl li advertising










