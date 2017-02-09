BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Mobile Marketing : February 09, 2017


Report: Shoppers want more SMS options

SMS and chatbots may hold the keys for upgraded customer interactions. That's the takeaway from a new OpenMarket report which indicates that about half of US and UK consumers would like to see more SMS and/or chatbot options for engagement with their favorite financial services brands.

by Kristina Knight

Retailers and travel/hospitality contact options via SMS also ranked high on the list. However, while consumers say they are open to this type of contact with their favorite brands, fewer than half are currently hooked in to SMS options with their financial institutions.

"Chatbots are getting a lot of attention on the promise of transforming customer interactions, yet to date, there's been little insight from consumers themselves supporting whether or not they would find value in chatbots as a way to communicate with brands," said Jay Emmet, general manager for OpenMarket. "The survey findings prove that chatbots are more than a short-lived fad. They are an untapped mobile engagement solution that consumers and business could benefit from both from a convenience and financial perspective - a strategy that businesses should be incorporating into their 2017 customer experience initiatives."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 75% of consumers report they are not currently hooked into SMS contact for travel brands, hotels
• 62% say they aren't getting SMS messages from favored retailers
• 49% of those surveyed say they 'would like' more conversational SMS messaging options with brands

Tags: mobile commerce, mobile marketing, OpenMarket, SMS commerce, SMS customer experience










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/report-shoppers-want-more-sms-options.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.