Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : February 09, 2017
Report: Shoppers want more SMS options
SMS and chatbots may hold the keys for upgraded customer interactions. That's the takeaway from a new OpenMarket report which indicates that about half of US and UK consumers would like to see more SMS and/or chatbot options for engagement with their favorite financial services brands.
Retailers and travel/hospitality contact options via SMS also ranked high on the list. However, while consumers say they are open to this type of contact with their favorite brands, fewer than half are currently hooked in to SMS options with their financial institutions.
"Chatbots are getting a lot of attention on the promise of transforming customer interactions, yet to date, there's been little insight from consumers themselves supporting whether or not they would find value in chatbots as a way to communicate with brands," said Jay Emmet, general manager for OpenMarket. "The survey findings prove that chatbots are more than a short-lived fad. They are an untapped mobile engagement solution that consumers and business could benefit from both from a convenience and financial perspective - a strategy that businesses should be incorporating into their 2017 customer experience initiatives."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 75% of consumers report they are not currently hooked into SMS contact for travel brands, hotels
• 62% say they aren't getting SMS messages from favored retailers
• 49% of those surveyed say they 'would like' more conversational SMS messaging options with brands
Tags: mobile commerce, mobile marketing, OpenMarket, SMS commerce, SMS customer experience
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report: Shoppers want more SMS options
- Ad Roundup: Data partnerships, releases
- Top 4 tips to act on CX best practices
- Report: Retail leading in customer experience
- Expert: Why 'funny' isn't enough for ads
- Expert: Programmatic changing video
- PageFair: Adblock use grew 30% globally in 2016
- Consumer confidence boost needed to improve omni-channel experience
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers