BizReport : Advertising : February 24, 2017
Report: Over half of Millennials have or will use Bots
When it comes to using chatbots for customer service or to find out information about products or services, Millennials are leading the way. According to new data out from Retale more than half of Millennials (60%) have already used chatbots, and of those who haven't, 53% say they are interested in chat bot use.
In the mobile first shopping world, chatbots may be retailers' answer to giving consumers what they want - relevant and accurate information. However, Retale's data also suggests that simple employing these bots isn't enough, retailers much ensure that the information is correct.
Researchers found that while 70% of Millennials rate their chatbot experiences as 'positive', the top pick for improvement is in the accuracy department. More than half (55%) say better accuracy would improve their overall experience.
"Chatbot accuracy is hugely important, per our data. Millennials also care about having a natural conversation with chatbot services and applications. They want those interactions to feel authentic and personal," said Dan Cripe, CTO of Retale. "Chatbots are a relatively new consumer application, but it's a growing trend, especially among millennials. As we have seen with their embrace of other bleeding-edge platforms, millennials, as an audience, are early adopters - and they see real value in chatbot services."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 71% say they are interested in branded chatbot experiences
• 28% say chatbots need to sound human
• 12% say there must be an easy way to involve humans when the need arises.
advertising, chatbot trends, chatbots, customer service, ecommerce, Retale
