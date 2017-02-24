Report: Over half of Millennials have or will use Bots

by Kristina Knight

In the mobile first shopping world, chatbots may be retailers' answer to giving consumers what they want - relevant and accurate information. However, Retale's data also suggests that simple employing these bots isn't enough, retailers much ensure that the information is correct.

Researchers found that while 70% of Millennials rate their chatbot experiences as 'positive', the top pick for improvement is in the accuracy department. More than half (55%) say better accuracy would improve their overall experience.

"Chatbot accuracy is hugely important, per our data. Millennials also care about having a natural conversation with chatbot services and applications. They want those interactions to feel authentic and personal," said Dan Cripe, CTO of Retale. "Chatbots are a relatively new consumer application, but it's a growing trend, especially among millennials. As we have seen with their embrace of other bleeding-edge platforms, millennials, as an audience, are early adopters - and they see real value in chatbot services."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 71% say they are interested in branded chatbot experiences

• 28% say chatbots need to sound human

• 12% say there must be an easy way to involve humans when the need arises.

