BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : February 24, 2017


Report: Over half of Millennials have or will use Bots

When it comes to using chatbots for customer service or to find out information about products or services, Millennials are leading the way. According to new data out from Retale more than half of Millennials (60%) have already used chatbots, and of those who haven't, 53% say they are interested in chat bot use.

by Kristina Knight

In the mobile first shopping world, chatbots may be retailers' answer to giving consumers what they want - relevant and accurate information. However, Retale's data also suggests that simple employing these bots isn't enough, retailers much ensure that the information is correct.

Researchers found that while 70% of Millennials rate their chatbot experiences as 'positive', the top pick for improvement is in the accuracy department. More than half (55%) say better accuracy would improve their overall experience.

"Chatbot accuracy is hugely important, per our data. Millennials also care about having a natural conversation with chatbot services and applications. They want those interactions to feel authentic and personal," said Dan Cripe, CTO of Retale. "Chatbots are a relatively new consumer application, but it's a growing trend, especially among millennials. As we have seen with their embrace of other bleeding-edge platforms, millennials, as an audience, are early adopters - and they see real value in chatbot services."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 71% say they are interested in branded chatbot experiences
• 28% say chatbots need to sound human
• 12% say there must be an easy way to involve humans when the need arises.

Tags: advertising, chatbot trends, chatbots, customer service, ecommerce, Retale










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/report-over-half-of-millennials-have-or-will-use-bots.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.