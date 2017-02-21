Report: Mobile CTOs down YoY

by Kristina Knight

The Q4 2016 Email Benchmark Report: The Mobile Engagement Shift, researchers report that email did push more mobile commerce (54%) during the quarter. Overall, smartphone based email driven revenue was up 250%; they also found that email subscribers increased 12%, a 6% increase QoQ.

"The findings in our report suggest on-the-go holiday shoppers are just as comfortable making purchases via mobile devices as they are on their desktops, but that doesn't mean marketers have mastered mobile," said Michael Fisher, president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "With mobile CTO reversing its trend and declining, tactics like responsive design are no longer enough to spark engagement. Marketers need to pay attention not only to the design of mobile emails, but now, even more so, the content and context."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 26% of all email driven revenue came from smartphones

• 37% of all email driven orders came from smartphones

• Open rates increased 8% QoQ

