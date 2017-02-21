Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : February 21, 2017
Report: Mobile CTOs down YoY
More good news for mobile - according to new data out from Yes Lifecycle Marketing, mobile click-to-open (CTO) rates are down nearly 15% between Q4 2015 and Q4 2016; CTOs were also down more than 12% quarter to quarter.
The Q4 2016 Email Benchmark Report: The Mobile Engagement Shift, researchers report that email did push more mobile commerce (54%) during the quarter. Overall, smartphone based email driven revenue was up 250%; they also found that email subscribers increased 12%, a 6% increase QoQ.
"The findings in our report suggest on-the-go holiday shoppers are just as comfortable making purchases via mobile devices as they are on their desktops, but that doesn't mean marketers have mastered mobile," said Michael Fisher, president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "With mobile CTO reversing its trend and declining, tactics like responsive design are no longer enough to spark engagement. Marketers need to pay attention not only to the design of mobile emails, but now, even more so, the content and context."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 26% of all email driven revenue came from smartphones
• 37% of all email driven orders came from smartphones
• Open rates increased 8% QoQ
Tags: CTO rates, CTO trends, email marketing, email trends, Yes Lifecycle Marketing
