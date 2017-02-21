BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Email Marketing : February 21, 2017


Report: Mobile CTOs down YoY

More good news for mobile - according to new data out from Yes Lifecycle Marketing, mobile click-to-open (CTO) rates are down nearly 15% between Q4 2015 and Q4 2016; CTOs were also down more than 12% quarter to quarter.

by Kristina Knight

The Q4 2016 Email Benchmark Report: The Mobile Engagement Shift, researchers report that email did push more mobile commerce (54%) during the quarter. Overall, smartphone based email driven revenue was up 250%; they also found that email subscribers increased 12%, a 6% increase QoQ.

"The findings in our report suggest on-the-go holiday shoppers are just as comfortable making purchases via mobile devices as they are on their desktops, but that doesn't mean marketers have mastered mobile," said Michael Fisher, president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "With mobile CTO reversing its trend and declining, tactics like responsive design are no longer enough to spark engagement. Marketers need to pay attention not only to the design of mobile emails, but now, even more so, the content and context."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 26% of all email driven revenue came from smartphones
• 37% of all email driven orders came from smartphones
• Open rates increased 8% QoQ

Tags: CTO rates, CTO trends, email marketing, email trends, Yes Lifecycle Marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/report-mobile-ctos-down-yoy.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.