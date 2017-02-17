BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 17, 2017


Report IDs the next big tech products

We're just over a month into 2017, but technology isn't slowing down. From fun gadgets to the best working tech, First Insights identifies which products will be pushing consumer interest over the next few months.

by Kristina Knight

Making consumers' lives simpler is the key to a new First Insights report which has used predictive analysis to predict which two tech products will be the next big things in the space - leading the way are the Phab Pro 2 Smartphone, an augmented reality device ($499) and the Neonode Airbar, which turns any computer into a tablet ($69).

"Evolutions in technology are bringing exciting new innovations to the consumer market with the promise to solve problems, tackle challenges, and make lives easier," said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, Inc. "Our analysis of the hottest new technology products showed that the recipe for success is reliant not only on whether consumers like it or think it's a good idea, but on a price tag that aligns with what consumers would pay. If a consumer thinks it is too expensive, the value isn't there, and the likelihood for success is low."

Not all tech gear is, well, geared to take off, though. First Insight believes the Leka, a companion robot for special needs children, has priced itself out of the space. The company priced the robot at nearly $700, but consumer sentiment places it's worth at just under $400. Another possible dud? The Kuri, another robotic companion which, again, seems to have been overvalued by about half.

It's interesting to note that with both of these robots, consumer sentiment is over the 60% margin, indicating that a change in price could push interest higher.

Tags: augmented reality, First Insight, robots, tech gear, tech trends










No Comments

