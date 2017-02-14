Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Domain Names : February 14, 2017
Report IDs most expensive domains
Ever wondered which domains were the most expensive? Wonder no more. A new report out from Nimbus Hosting has identified ten of the most expensive domains, as well as how domain costs break down in different countries.
While most brands have their website names locked in for the long-term, it can be interesting to look around the digital space to see what other domains might be available. Or just to consider a domain name change. Nimbus Hosting has broken down domain name costs, as well as some of the biggest hitters out there.
"When you're starting a new website for your company, one of the most important steps is the domain name. It's the first thing your site visitors see, it defines your social media, your branding... maybe even what you might put on your company coffee cup," writes the company.
First, the cost. By category, Travel brands have the most value wrapped up in their domain, at about $200 million, but both Finance and Insurance brands rank in the top five, with domain costs around the $150 million mark. Brands in those categories should think long and hard about what a switch might cost - not just in the short, but in the long term.
Breaking the numbers down further, the most expensive domains in Europe include the German-based Shopping.de ($2.85 million), Sweden's Motorcycle.se ($1.1 million), and UK-based Cruise.co.uk ($1.1 million). Other top domains include Poland's Saturn.pl ($600,0000 and France's Credit.fr ($851,875).
As to the top domains in the study, the top five include PrivateJet.com, at an estimated $30 million, VacationRentals.com ($35 million), and Insurance.com ($35.6 million value). CarInsurance.com is valued at $49.7 million, and the top domain name is LasVegas.com, valued at $90 million.
Tags: domain costs, domain name trends, domain names, Nimbus Hosting
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Ad Roundup: Data integrations and re-engagement
- Study: Brands must reevaluate loyalty
- Report IDs most expensive domains
- Consumers connect watching video on social media with purchasing behavior
- Less than 1 in 10 marketers believe their emails relevant to customers
- Pew: 10% of people cite Facebook as a news source
- How business owners can feel the love again
- Reports: Valentine's are spending less this year
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers