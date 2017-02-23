Search BizReport
Report IDs differences in how people use social
It is a fact that nearly every demographic is now represented on social media, the ways that the different demographics engage with brands in the social space is quite different. New data out from Sprout Social explains these differences.
If you think teens and young adults are doing the same things on social media that Baby Boomers are doing, or that Gen Xer's experiences in social are the same as Millennial's you're mistaken. That's the key takeaway from new Sprout Social data.
"Social media holds great promise for reaching your audience since multiple generations are now reliably all in the same place," said Scott Brandt, CMO of Sprout Social. "The effort doesn't end there for brands, however. The data shows that while these people of all different ages may be reachable via the same platform, they can use it in drastically different ways. Strategies should be adjusted to support individual customer needs, and brands that don't talk to their customers-directly or via social media-won't see the best possible results."
Researchers looked at how the difference demographics are engaging through social, and found that Millennials are more likely to turn to social specifically to engage with a brand. Other demographics are more likely to make a call or an email, for example. But, both Millennials and Gen Xers are about 2x more likely than Boomers to follow brands via social media. Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 43% of those polled are using Facebook, making it the most popular social network
• 1 in 10 social messages get a response from a brand
• Gen Xers are 2x more likely to unfollow a brand because of the brand saying something offensive.
