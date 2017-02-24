Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : February 24, 2017
Report: Finances key to engaging Boomers
While age is an important factor in any kind of advertising targeting, new data out from Epsilon indicates that finances may be the key to engaging Baby Boomers, especially online. Researchers found that Boomers who are financially secure are more likely to shop both online and offline, and to engage with direct mail.
As to where marketers can find Boomers, Facebook is the preferred social channel, according to researchers. Online and mobile games like Words with Friends, and even social dating networks are also high on Boomers' lists of social interaction.
"The findings in this report are proof that a one-size-fits-all approach to marketing doesn't work. Brand marketers today need to get more precise than segmentation that's based on age or large-scale generalizations," shared Stacey Hawes, President, Data Practice at Epsilon. "We've learned for boomers+, financial situation has more of an impact on consumer behavior than age. But we've also seen that simple demographics aren't enough. Marketers need to use findings like this to think differently about data and identify the right data that will be actionable for their brand. This will enable them to better engage customers across channels through personalized marketing that drives business growth."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• Nearly half of Boomers have computers
• Boomers are likely to use email to contact friends and family
• Boomers over-index on the use of e-readers and tablets.
