BizReport : Email Marketing : February 27, 2017
Report: Email, mobile key to retail success
Based on 2016 trends, experts with Sailthru believe email and mobile will be key for retailers' success in 2017. That, according to the 2017 Digital Retail Innovation Report, which also reports that 1 in 5 marketers as saying they fell short of their 2016 goals.
Still, nearly half of retailers (46%) surveyed report increasing their 2017 marketing budgets, and 51% believe there is 'room for innovation' where their email strategy is concerned.
"Forward-thinking marketers need to be implementing cross-channel personalization strategies to be successful in 2017 and beyond, but we continue to see marketers struggle to put plans into action," said Neil Lustig, CEO at Sailthru. "The intel gathered from our latest trends report shows that by honing their approach to email, marketers can more easily extend coordination of their overall strategies for a truly integrated approach. Personalization is no longer just about a mix of marketing tactics, it's a strategy that extends across a retail organization as those leading that approach are the companies reporting overall growth and success."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 75% of those who say they exceeded 2016 goals say they had a larger budget in 2016
• 26% of those who did not meet 2016 goals say they had a larger budget in 2016
• Most say branded websites, email, and mobile push the most revenue.
Tags: email marketing, mobile marketing, retail marketing, retail trends, Sailthru
