Report: Desktops still lead online spending

by Kristina Knight

That, according to comScore, which looked at overall Q4 2016 ecommerce numbers to find that desktops account for $86 billion in spending, a 13% increase over 2015. Desktops account for most digital spending. However, it must be noted that while desktop spending increased 13%, the mobile spend increased 45%.

"The 2016 online holiday shopping season had another successful year, with desktop growth rates in line with our expectations and once again far exceeding that of brick-and-mortar," said comScore CEO Gian Fulgoni, in January. "We also saw strong mobile commerce spending in November, with mobile's share of total e-commerce coming in well ahead of the 20-percent mark it reached in Q3."

Altogether, consumers spent more than $109 billion online for the quarter; mobile's share stood at $22.6 billion, and desktop's stood at $86.5 billion.

Looking at mobile since 2010, the revenue share has increased nearly 20%. In 2010, mobile accounted for just over 3% of digital sales, in 2011 it held a 9% share, and in 2012 and 2012 an 11% share. Since 2013, the mobile share has increased another 10%.

Tags: comScore, M:Commerce, mobile commerce, mobile marketing