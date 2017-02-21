Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : February 21, 2017
Report: Desktops still lead online spending
It's not secret than ecommerce led the way throughout the 2016 holiday shopping season, but while mobile devices had record breaking buying years, new data shows the desktop is still the leader in online commerce.
That, according to comScore, which looked at overall Q4 2016 ecommerce numbers to find that desktops account for $86 billion in spending, a 13% increase over 2015. Desktops account for most digital spending. However, it must be noted that while desktop spending increased 13%, the mobile spend increased 45%.
"The 2016 online holiday shopping season had another successful year, with desktop growth rates in line with our expectations and once again far exceeding that of brick-and-mortar," said comScore CEO Gian Fulgoni, in January. "We also saw strong mobile commerce spending in November, with mobile's share of total e-commerce coming in well ahead of the 20-percent mark it reached in Q3."
Altogether, consumers spent more than $109 billion online for the quarter; mobile's share stood at $22.6 billion, and desktop's stood at $86.5 billion.
Looking at mobile since 2010, the revenue share has increased nearly 20%. In 2010, mobile accounted for just over 3% of digital sales, in 2011 it held a 9% share, and in 2012 and 2012 an 11% share. Since 2013, the mobile share has increased another 10%.
Tags: comScore, M:Commerce, mobile commerce, mobile marketing
