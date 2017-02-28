Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Research : February 28, 2017
Pace of tech change concerns teens
The latest Edelman Trust Barometer reveals that teenagers are not as comfortable with the speed of change driven by technology as might be expected from a digital generation.
Teenagers are more likely than their parents to worry that technology is developing too fast, according to Edelman's latest Trust Barometer. Despite three-quarters of teenagers using social media on a daily basis, 59% said they worry about the pace of change of such platforms, more than the general population (44%).
Rapid changes in the mobile industry are also cause for concern among teenagers. Nearly half (45%) of teens expressed anxiety about the rate of change in the mobile world (compared to 34% overall). Other concerns include technology and the media industry.
When it comes to who they trust, teenagers said they trusted experts four times more than people like themselves and were six times more likely to be influenced by logical argument than emotions. In comparison, adults trusted experts only 2% more than people like themselves.
While just 24% of the general population said they trusted the media, even less teenagers do (17%). However, certain types of media are trusted more than others. More than three-quarters of teenagers (75%) said they trusted a newspaper, while just 24% said they trusted a blog post.
Tags: media, mobile, technology, teenagers, trends, trust
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Brands must track across devices
- Study: Emojis key for push notifications
- Top 4 tips to implement machine learning
- 'Mobile first' strategy now a must for retailers
- Pace of tech change concerns teens
- Survey finds email pressure for retailers
- Report: Email, mobile key to retail success
- Expert: Data key for financial campaigns
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers