Pace of tech change concerns teens

by Helen Leggatt

Teenagers are more likely than their parents to worry that technology is developing too fast, according to Edelman's latest Trust Barometer. Despite three-quarters of teenagers using social media on a daily basis, 59% said they worry about the pace of change of such platforms, more than the general population (44%).

Rapid changes in the mobile industry are also cause for concern among teenagers. Nearly half (45%) of teens expressed anxiety about the rate of change in the mobile world (compared to 34% overall). Other concerns include technology and the media industry.

When it comes to who they trust, teenagers said they trusted experts four times more than people like themselves and were six times more likely to be influenced by logical argument than emotions. In comparison, adults trusted experts only 2% more than people like themselves.

While just 24% of the general population said they trusted the media, even less teenagers do (17%). However, certain types of media are trusted more than others. More than three-quarters of teenagers (75%) said they trusted a newspaper, while just 24% said they trusted a blog post.

Tags: media, mobile, technology, teenagers, trends, trust