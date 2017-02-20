BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : February 20, 2017


New service alerts marketers when competitors air new TV ads

Marketers can now get notified when a competitor airs a new television ad spot, with a new, and free, service launched by moment marketing firm, TVTY.

by Helen Leggatt

Marketers in charge of a brand's television advertising have a challenge on their hands when monitoring when a competitor has aired a new television ad. Being able to react quickly to competitors' campaigns is beneficial to all marketing channels.

By using the latest competitor intelligence services, such as TVTY's free 'TV Ad Alert', brands can monitor as many brands as needed. Furthermore, once 14 consecutive days have passed without a TV ad airing, the campaign is considered as complete and alerts sent again if the campaign goes back live.

TV Ad Alert is powered by TVTY's proprietary TV monitoring technology. It uses both automated 'video fingerprinting' and detailed indexation to determine when new ad creative is aired.

"TV Ad Alert is a vital free source of competitor intelligence. But many of our brand and agency customers are going a step further and launching 'adjacking' campaigns, capitalising on interest generated by their competitors' TV ads," said Antoine de Kermel, TVTY EMEA MD. "When the TV ad inspires a consumer to get online and find out more, their brand is presented as an alternative to the advertiser's product."

The service is currently available for TV spots across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

Tags: advertising, competitor intelligence, television










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/new-service-alerts-marketers-when-competitors-air-new-tv-ads.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.