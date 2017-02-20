Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : February 20, 2017
New service alerts marketers when competitors air new TV ads
Marketers can now get notified when a competitor airs a new television ad spot, with a new, and free, service launched by moment marketing firm, TVTY.
Marketers in charge of a brand's television advertising have a challenge on their hands when monitoring when a competitor has aired a new television ad. Being able to react quickly to competitors' campaigns is beneficial to all marketing channels.
By using the latest competitor intelligence services, such as TVTY's free 'TV Ad Alert', brands can monitor as many brands as needed. Furthermore, once 14 consecutive days have passed without a TV ad airing, the campaign is considered as complete and alerts sent again if the campaign goes back live.
TV Ad Alert is powered by TVTY's proprietary TV monitoring technology. It uses both automated 'video fingerprinting' and detailed indexation to determine when new ad creative is aired.
"TV Ad Alert is a vital free source of competitor intelligence. But many of our brand and agency customers are going a step further and launching 'adjacking' campaigns, capitalising on interest generated by their competitors' TV ads," said Antoine de Kermel, TVTY EMEA MD. "When the TV ad inspires a consumer to get online and find out more, their brand is presented as an alternative to the advertiser's product."
The service is currently available for TV spots across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.
Tags: advertising, competitor intelligence, television
