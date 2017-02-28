Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 28, 2017
'Mobile first' strategy now a must for retailers
A new report from Tryzens reiterates that retailers must rethink their ecommerce strategy and adopt a 'mobile first' approach that takes into account not just the screen size, but the basics of the user experience.
Tryzens' 'Mobile First! Rethinking eCommerce for the always-on 'Generation Consumer'' reveals that, with three-quarters (75%) of consumers in the UK now in possession of a smartphone and a quarter (24%) preferring to make online purchases via that device, retailers must approach ecommerce with a mobile first strategy.
More than half of all traffic to retail sites now comes from a smartphone and consumers today spend 60% more time on their smartphone than any other device. The upshot is that browsing, buying and payment patterns are "dramatically changing" and retailers must "adapt or die", says Tryzens' CEO, Andy Burton, who likens a smartphone to "the "Swiss Army Knife" of today's digital citizen".
"With consumers spending more and more time on their smartphones, using them to bridge their interaction with every aspect of life, including a growing preference for shopping online, retailers are compelled to change the way they design eCommerce customer experiences," says Burton.
"The advances in smartphone technology, and the digital transformation of retail business systems has enabled users to have richer, easier, more seamless omni-channel shopping experiences via the convenience of a mobile device. The more exposed shoppers become to these experiences, the more heightened their expectation of a similar experience from all of the brands they buy from."
Tags: ecommerce, mobile, retail trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Brands must track across devices
- Study: Emojis key for push notifications
- Top 4 tips to implement machine learning
- 'Mobile first' strategy now a must for retailers
- Pace of tech change concerns teens
- Survey finds email pressure for retailers
- Report: Email, mobile key to retail success
- Expert: Data key for financial campaigns
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers