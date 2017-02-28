'Mobile first' strategy now a must for retailers

by Helen Leggatt

Tryzens' 'Mobile First! Rethinking eCommerce for the always-on 'Generation Consumer'' reveals that, with three-quarters (75%) of consumers in the UK now in possession of a smartphone and a quarter (24%) preferring to make online purchases via that device, retailers must approach ecommerce with a mobile first strategy.

More than half of all traffic to retail sites now comes from a smartphone and consumers today spend 60% more time on their smartphone than any other device. The upshot is that browsing, buying and payment patterns are "dramatically changing" and retailers must "adapt or die", says Tryzens' CEO, Andy Burton, who likens a smartphone to "the "Swiss Army Knife" of today's digital citizen".

"With consumers spending more and more time on their smartphones, using them to bridge their interaction with every aspect of life, including a growing preference for shopping online, retailers are compelled to change the way they design eCommerce customer experiences," says Burton.

"The advances in smartphone technology, and the digital transformation of retail business systems has enabled users to have richer, easier, more seamless omni-channel shopping experiences via the convenience of a mobile device. The more exposed shoppers become to these experiences, the more heightened their expectation of a similar experience from all of the brands they buy from."

