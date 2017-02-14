Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : February 14, 2017
Less than 1 in 10 marketers believe their emails relevant to customers
New insights into email marketing from the UK's Direct Marketing Association (DMA) reveal that, while both consumers and marketers both love the channel, consumers continue to say they get too many and irrelevant emails from brands.
While email remains an 'important' or 'very important' channel for the majority of marketers (95%), less than one in 10 (9%) believe their emails to be relevant to their customers, according to the DMA's latest email tracker report.
In fact, just 42% of marketers say that, at best, 'some' of their email communications with consumers are relevant. This may well be the result of the DMA's finding that most brands are not testing emails. Forty percent of marketers said they test less than a quarter of email campaigns. While fewer marketers say they do not conduct email testing at all, down from 17% to 8% this year, there was an increase in those who feel they have 'no competence' in email testing, up from 5% to 14%.
"This year's insight into the view of consumers and marketers on email paints a worrying picture," said Skip Fidura, Client Services Director at dotmailer and Chair of the DMA's Responsible Marketing Committee. "The warning signs are there. Over half of consumers have considered deleting their email account to control the flow of marketing emails they receive."
For marketers, having a 'trustworthy reputation' was the most effective way to ensure consumers signed up to their email communications (38%), something with which 29% of consumers agreed. However, also popular among consumers are emails containing an offer such as 'money-off' (45%), '% off' (41%), 'free samples/gifts' (35%) or 'free delivery' (35%).
'Lack of strategy' (28%), 'lack of data' (27%) and 'data siloes' (26%) were the biggest concerns among marketers when it came to their email programmes. Last year's biggest concern among marketers was 'limited internal resources' which has now dropped to 25%.
"Email has never been so important to marketers and has fast-become the channel round which others can be built to create a truly integrated multi-channel marketing programme," says Rachel Aldighieri, MD of the DMA. "Although with this growth in email, we're already starting to see issues with the access to good content and the knock-on effect this has on relevance. Trust is the key to any long-term relationship and if marketers want to continue to see the impressive returns on their email spend, they will need to heed consumer concerns and take care to give them what they want."
