BizReport : Advertising : February 26, 2017
IAB: No YoY rise in UK ad-blocking
New Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB UK)/YouGov figures show that ad-blocking in the UK has not increased during the course of the past year, and has stabilized at 22% of the country's online population.
A recent survey by YouGov for IAB UK found that the proportion of adults in the UK who use the Internet and currently use ad-blocking software has remained at 22% for the past year.
"The continued rise in ad-blocking that some predicted simply hasn't materialized," said Jon Mew, IAB UK's chief executive. Mew cites the blocking of online content for those using ad-blockers as a key reason for ad-blocking rates stabilizing. Such action has, he says, "created that 'lightbulb' moment for people who realize that they cannot access free content without seeing the advertising that funds it".
In fact, the survey shows that 24% turned off their ad-blockers as they were unable to access content with the blocker installed, while another 24% said they had turned off their ad-blocker because they switched to a new device.
Furthermore, the survey findings suggest that ad-blocking levels in the UK may be even lower than 22%. Nearly a fifth of those who claimed to be using ad-blocking software actually cited anti-virus software or could not identify their ad-blocking software. This, says Mew, "would put the real number blocking ads at nearer 18%".
