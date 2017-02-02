BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Social Marketing : February 02, 2017


How to build a social video strategy

Video has been shown to be a big engagement factor for years, but there is a new tool on the horizon, and it could change how video works. Social video has only been in use for a couple of years, and while many consumers like it, one expert says there are three keys to better using social video.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What can brands do now to start building a social video strategy?

Cyndi Knapic, Head of Animoto for Business: It may seem obvious, but for brands looking to start building a social video strategy-- don't be afraid to start using video! There are tools out there designed to help marketers and SMBs jump into video content creation and start engaging with their customers on social. From there, see what works and what doesn't, and start building video content into your ongoing marketing strategy.

Kristina: What are 3 important keys for the use of social video?

Cyndi: Make it timely. Social media is all about living in-- and talking about-- the moment. If you can make your marketing content timely and become a part of that conversation, you will have a much greater chance of successfully engaging with your customers.

Keep it short. Keep your video short and to the point. Videos on Facebook that go over 30 seconds tend to lose one-third of their audience. Tell a good story quickly, and you'll keep your audience engaged.

Keep it simple. Video content doesn't have to be highly produced or complex to succeed; the explosion in popularity of Snapchat and Instagram stories -- which are quick, highly informal snippets of authentic video -- tell us that there is significant consumer appetite among consumers for simpler content.

Tags: Animoto, social marketing, social video, video content, video trends, viral marketing










