How business owners can feel the love again

by Kristina Knight

Rebrand Your Business

"Big change is sometimes necessary to inspire employees, gain new customers and grow your business. Rebranding is one way to do that. Whether that means changing up your logo, designing a new webpage or streamlining your company's name, it's important that the message you are sending about your business is clear and consistent. Even making small adjustments can help remind you how passionate about you were at the start and will allow you to refocus your goals and priorities," said Robert Gilbreath, VP of Marketing, ShipStation.



Take Back Your Schedule

"Let's face it, owning your own business is a lot of work and means jammed packed days. Small business owners are always on the go, so being able to access your business and orders wherever business takes you should be a priority," said Gilbreath. "Accessing orders on your phone, tablet or laptop is key for peace of mind. Ensure that you are always able to manage, ship, track from your phone or table is a game changer."



Keep Learning

"No matter how long you've been in the business, you can always learn something new. It's important you are in the know about new trends in your industry and how you can incorporate them into your business. Things change quickly, especially in the online business sphere. Attending trade shows, reading industry news daily and talking to other online merchants are all ways to stay up to date and engaged with your business," said Gilbreath.



Expand Your Business

"While most businesses sell on their own website and one other larger merchant, there are hundreds of sales channels out there to help you gain more business. Unfortunately, adding those into the mix often means manually sorting orders, copying and pasting to create shipping labels, etc. Choose a fulfillment software that is fully integrated with all of the most popular shopping carts and marketplaces. The ability to see all of your orders in one place saves online retailers time and prevents headaches," said Gilbreath.

Tags: advertising, ecommerce, ShipStation, SMB tips, SMB trends