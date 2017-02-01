BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Blogs & Content : February 01, 2017


Global survey reveals 'alarming ineffectiveness' of existing brand content

In the largest study of its kind, Havas Group's 'Meaningful Brands' reveals that consumers continue to remain skeptical of brands and the critical role content plays in creating brands that are meaningful to people.

by Helen Leggatt

Havas' 'Meaningful Brands' survey involves 300,000 consumers, 1,500 brands and spans 33 countries. Since 2008, the report has analyzed the business benefits of more meaningful brand connections. It looks at the relationship between brands and consumers, and how it impacts people's quality of life by looking at the content it produces, how meaningful that is to consumers and ultimately how well it performs financially.

In terms of finance, 'Meaningful Brands' outperform the stock market by 206% (up from 133% in 2015), increase their share of wallet by 48% and ensure up to 137% greater returns on KPIs. Google, PayPal, and WhatsApp were top of the 2017 rankings, followed by YouTube, Samsung, Mercedes Benz, Nivea, Microsoft, Ikea and Lego.

clutter.pngWhen it comes to content, 84% of consumers expect brands to produce good content - content that is able to "inspire, entertain, educate, inform, help and reward". Yet, according to the survey, 60% of brand content is deemed as poor, irrelevant and fails to deliver.

In fact, despite a 71% correlation between content effectiveness and a brand's impact on a consumer's personal well-being, just 40% of the 1,500 leading brands globally produce content that is effective.

meaningful.png"For 2017, we've used the statistical might behind Meaningful Brands to gain a better understanding of the role content has for the brand and the purpose it serves for people," said Maria Garrido, Global Chief Insights & Analytics Officer, Havas Media Group. "Surprisingly, the data demonstrates an alarming ineffectiveness of existing brand content. Our expectations for the role or the types of content are simply not being met."

Tags: brand marketing, content marketing, research










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/global-survey-reveals-alarming-ineffectiveness-of-existing-b.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.