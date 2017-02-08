BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : February 08, 2017


Expert: Why 'funny' isn't enough for ads

From Budweiser's immigration themed spot to Heinz's decision not to advertise at all, people have been talking about the ad offerings from Super Bowl XI. Ask ten people who watched Sunday night's Super Bowl which was the best commercial, and you'll likely get ten different answers. But, there is a theme developing - a theme of doing more than funny with ads.

by Kristina Knight

"This year's ads were divided between those which made a passionate point and those that opted out entirely. Companies like Pepsi and Skittles stuck to shallow, straightforward little bits which most consumers will probably forget almost immediately. On the other hand, Anheuser-Busch's politically-loaded jab at the immigration ban will indisputably prompt more conversation than any other ad, although possibly at the expense of causing a boycott," said Doug Randall, CEO, Monitor 360.

Why the switch from year's past when funny was the name of the game? According to Randall, some of the change is likely due to where the US stands as a nation.

"In this stage as a nation, we've passed the era where funniness is enough. A cute kid or a celebrity aren't sufficient to drive real customer loyalty when it comes to ads. If companies want to resonate with today's audiences, they need to take a stronger stand and tap into deeper narratives. If you're going to invest five million dollars in a thirty second message, you want it to take root," said Randall.

So, how does this bode for advertisers moving forward? According to Randall, the engagement in this year's ad offerings is a signal to offer more.

"Companies that took the middle route--like Audi, which appealed to female empowerment or even the NFL advertisements leading up to the event, which touched on diversity and resilience in America--provide good examples of how businesses can connect themselves with a larger narrative without ostracizing any users. This should be the end-goal of any brand: to become part of a bigger message, one that people believe in," said Randall.

Tags: advertising, advertising trends, Monitor 360, super bowl commercial trends, super bowl commercials










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/expert-why-funny-isnt-enough-for-ads.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.