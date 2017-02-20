BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Email Marketing : February 20, 2017


Expert: Travel next up for programmatic direct

Travel could be the next big vertical for programmatic direct mail. One expert explains.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What trends are you seeing In Programmatic Direct Mail?

Jim Price, VP of Sales - Travel Sector, PebblePost: In a word: Acceleration. By that, I mean the rapid increase in the number of digital advertisers and thei increasing budgets from those advertisers that are using the PebblePost Programmatic Direct Mail® platform since its launch a year ago. This is a testament to the intuitiveness and elegance of this new channel we invented. PebblePost's solution is best compared to Display Retargeting (Note: I spent 6+ years at Criteo launching and building their Travel sector business in the U.S.) with an important difference being that the intercept point (or output) is tangible collateral delivered to a consumer's home, rather than the ephemeral and all-too-often nature of a display ad.

Kristina: Is this traditional direct mail?

Jim: This is not "direct mail" in its traditional sense -- it is the successful synthesis of real-time online interest and intent data with dynamic, personalized brand messages a consumer can hold in their hands -- fully employing the best aspects of both mediums. Further, the digital marketers employing the PebblePost platform cross many spectrums: from SMBs to enterprise, from pure-play online to multi-channel, from household goods to upscale luxury items. The next frontier is the Travel sector.

Kristina: Travel is your next challenge - what makes the travel vertical a good fit for Programmatic Direct Mail?

Jim: Travel planning and booking is, for the vast majority of people, a very considered and relatively costly purchase. Consequently, most travelers will start planning and shopping weeks in advance and will search in 7+ travel sites before they make a booking. As a Travel marketer, a great challenge is to be heard through all that "noise" and to remain top of mind for that consumer through that process. The PebblePost solution solves that challenge in a unique fashion; transforming the online shopping conversation into a physical card or mini-Catalog that serves as a tangible reminder (sitting on a desk or counter or pinned to a bulletin board) of where your dream vacation can be booked. Further, the performance of a PebblePost campaign will impress even the most experienced Travel marketer. What makes this a very appealing option is the powerful combination of using first-party online intent signals to dynamically produce the highly relevant tangible media, with the inherent effectiveness of a mailed piece, and zero of the pain points of digital (i.e., viewability, ad fraud, disruption of the user experience, and overserving to name a few.).

Tags: direct mail trends, email marketng, PebblePost, programmatic direct mail










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/expert-travel-next-up-for-programmatic-direct.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.