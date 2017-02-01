BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
February 01, 2017


Expert: How to keep SMBs safe from data threats

This week marks Data Privacy Day, and data privacy has never been more important. Several studies have found that more employees are using personal devices - smartphones and tablets as well as laptops - for work. One expert offers three tips that will help small businesses protect themselves from data threats.

by Kristina Knight

First, invest in employee education and training.

"All employees need to have strong passwords protecting their devices, cellphones and laptops included. Also, encourage employees to only use Wi-Fi networks they are familiar with to avoid an information sharing mishap. Consider signing up for a security webinar or training session, so all employees can get up-to-speed on simple ways to protect themselves from a data breach," said Dave Wagner, CEO, ZixCorp.

Second, set up safeguards, such as Data Loss Prevention technology, to protect employees from themselves.

"You can set up software that will scan outbound mail for possible red flags. If there's a cause for concern, the software will quarantine the message and check in with the administrator to confirm they want this information delivered. That way, employers and employees can rest easy knowing sensitive information -- like addresses, credit card information, etc. -- is safe," said Wagner.

Third, create a system where securely transferring data does not take extra steps.

"To ensure your employees adopt data-protecting habits, you'll want to make it as easy for them as possible. Consider a solution that works seamlessly with your company's current devices and policies, so your employees can spend their time growing your business, instead of risking it," said Wagner.

Tags: advertising, data protection, data security, internet security, SMB tips, ZixCorp










