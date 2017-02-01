Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : February 01, 2017
Expert: How to keep SMBs safe from data threats
This week marks Data Privacy Day, and data privacy has never been more important. Several studies have found that more employees are using personal devices - smartphones and tablets as well as laptops - for work. One expert offers three tips that will help small businesses protect themselves from data threats.
First, invest in employee education and training.
"All employees need to have strong passwords protecting their devices, cellphones and laptops included. Also, encourage employees to only use Wi-Fi networks they are familiar with to avoid an information sharing mishap. Consider signing up for a security webinar or training session, so all employees can get up-to-speed on simple ways to protect themselves from a data breach," said Dave Wagner, CEO, ZixCorp.
Second, set up safeguards, such as Data Loss Prevention technology, to protect employees from themselves.
"You can set up software that will scan outbound mail for possible red flags. If there's a cause for concern, the software will quarantine the message and check in with the administrator to confirm they want this information delivered. That way, employers and employees can rest easy knowing sensitive information -- like addresses, credit card information, etc. -- is safe," said Wagner.
Third, create a system where securely transferring data does not take extra steps.
"To ensure your employees adopt data-protecting habits, you'll want to make it as easy for them as possible. Consider a solution that works seamlessly with your company's current devices and policies, so your employees can spend their time growing your business, instead of risking it," said Wagner.
Tags: advertising, data protection, data security, internet security, SMB tips, ZixCorp
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: How to keep SMBs safe from data threats
- Wearables shifting in focus from 'fitness' to 'health'
- Global survey reveals 'alarming ineffectiveness' of existing brand content
- 94% of all websites experienced a bot attack in 2016
- Starbucks' mobile success slows in-store growth
- MEF: 78% of consumers made a purchase via mobile last year
- Expert: Why brands need to start social video
- Expert: What postal increases mean for SMBs
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers