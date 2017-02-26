Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Email Marketing : February 26, 2017
Email open rate in UK higher on tablets than US
Movable Ink's latest Consumer Device Preference Report reveals email opens among UK email users is higher than in the US.
Movable Ink's latest edition of the UK Consumer Device Preference Report (for Q4 2016) provides email marketers with insights into UK consumers' behavior when interacting with email across multiple devices.
The report shows that, during a quarter in which email volumes are at their highest, email opens on smartphones remained strong at 51%. Opens were highest early in the morning, and late at night, indicating that recipients check email on waking and before going to sleep.
However, the data also indicates that many return to their messages later in the day, or the next day, on desktop. High read lengths on desktop (15+ seconds) were second only to iPhone, at 52% and 55% respectively. Desktop opens remain steady throughout the day, but lower than than smartphones overall.
An interesting finding is that the UK is unique in that open rates on tablets are higher than the US - 25% versus 15%. Furthermore, read lengths on tablets are fairly high, more so on Android tablets where 48% of people spent 15+ seconds reading.
"Smartphones reign supreme, but tablets are also huge in the UK," concludes Movable Ink. "That's why it's incredibly important to optimize your emails for every device - desktop, mobile and tablet - and test on each of these, too."
Tags: device trends, email marketing, UK
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Mobile video content more effective on publishers' website than social
- Email open rate in UK higher on tablets than US
- IAB: No YoY rise in UK ad-blocking
- Report: Over half of Millennials have or will use Bots
- Report: Finances key to engaging Boomers
- Top 3 tips to strengthen travel-based ad strategy
- Report IDs differences in how people use social
- Ad Roundup: Platform expansions and a partnership
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers