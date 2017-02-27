Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : February 27, 2017
CPG brands spending more on digital ads than traditional
CPG brands are now spending more on digital advertising than on traditional forms, according to a new survey from Cadent Consulting Group.
A survey from Cadent Consulting Group, conducted among 100 CPG manufacturers, 200 retailers and 300 consumers, has found that, for the first time, digital advertising made up a larger share of CPG marketing spend than traditional advertising in 2016.
While traditional advertising made up 15.5% of CPG marketing spend, digital accounted for 15.9%.
Furthermore, Cadent Consulting Group expects digital to widen its lead over traditional as this year as brand marketers are expecting to spend 19.9% of total marketing outlays on digital compared to just 13.2% on traditional.
While 60% of retailers said digital advertising works for brands, 65% rated traditional ads as more effective. Furthermore, of the 300 consumers who participated in the survey just 14% claimed to be aware of brand digital ads and 10% said those ads influenced them.
Tags: CPG, digital advertising, research, traditional advertising
