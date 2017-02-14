Consumers connect watching video on social media with purchasing behavior

by Helen Leggatt

Brightcove's 'Science of Social Video' survey, involving 5,500 consumers from across the UK, US, France, Germany and Australia, found that consumers spend an average of six hours each week watching video content on social media platforms. Among 67% of consumers, the time spent watching video on social had increased over the past year and three fifths said it would continue to rise in the coming year.

Consumers in Germany were found to be the least interested in branded video (31%), while those in the UK and Australia were the most interested (47% apiece). However, among all consumers surveyed there was a general consensus that video was the easiest way to get to know a brand online. More than three-quarters overall (76%) said they were more likely to watch a social video if recommended by friends or family

Perhaps more importantly for brands is the finding that three-quarters (74%) of consumers surveyed could connect watching a video on social media with their purchasing decision-making process. While 32% said they had considered making a purchase after watching a branded video on social, nearly half (46%) had actually gone on to do so.

When questioned about the videos that successfully generated sales, 57% of respondents said the video had provided the right level of information on the brand or product in question, and 54% said the videos were relevant to their interests. In addition, 92% of consumers confirmed that they could recognize when a brand video on social media was encouraging them to take an action like buying something.



Tags: branded content, marketing, social media, social video