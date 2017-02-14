Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Social Marketing : February 14, 2017
Consumers connect watching video on social media with purchasing behavior
Three-quarters of consumers acknowledge there is a connection between watching a video on social media and their purchasing decision-making process, according to new research from online video solutions firm, Brightcove.
Brightcove's 'Science of Social Video' survey, involving 5,500 consumers from across the UK, US, France, Germany and Australia, found that consumers spend an average of six hours each week watching video content on social media platforms. Among 67% of consumers, the time spent watching video on social had increased over the past year and three fifths said it would continue to rise in the coming year.
Consumers in Germany were found to be the least interested in branded video (31%), while those in the UK and Australia were the most interested (47% apiece). However, among all consumers surveyed there was a general consensus that video was the easiest way to get to know a brand online. More than three-quarters overall (76%) said they were more likely to watch a social video if recommended by friends or family
Perhaps more importantly for brands is the finding that three-quarters (74%) of consumers surveyed could connect watching a video on social media with their purchasing decision-making process. While 32% said they had considered making a purchase after watching a branded video on social, nearly half (46%) had actually gone on to do so.
When questioned about the videos that successfully generated sales, 57% of respondents said the video had provided the right level of information on the brand or product in question, and 54% said the videos were relevant to their interests. In addition, 92% of consumers confirmed that they could recognize when a brand video on social media was encouraging them to take an action like buying something.
Tags: branded content, marketing, social media, social video
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Ad Roundup: Data integrations and re-engagement
- Study: Brands must reevaluate loyalty
- Report IDs most expensive domains
- Consumers connect watching video on social media with purchasing behavior
- Less than 1 in 10 marketers believe their emails relevant to customers
- Pew: 10% of people cite Facebook as a news source
- How business owners can feel the love again
- Reports: Valentine's are spending less this year
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers