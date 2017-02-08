BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 08, 2017


Consumer confidence boost needed to improve omni-channel experience

In order for brands to reap the benefits of an omni-channel strategy they must prove to consumers that their communication channels are secure, according to recent research from Aspect Software.

by Helen Leggatt

Aspect Software's survey of UK consumers reveals that many consumers are reluctant to make purchases over a variety of communication channels due to security concerns, hampering a true omni-channel experience.

Nearly seven in 10 consumers (69%) refuse to make purchases over social media channels, such as Twitter or Instagram, due to concerns about the security of their personal and payment data, while 60% have concerns about a social media channel's risk of phishing attacks or fraudulent profiles.

Instead, social media remains a research and recommendation tool with the end purchase being carried out elsewhere such as on the brand's website or in-store. Almost half (48%) of those surveyed said they had used a text-based channel (including social media, email and mobile app) to make an inquiry in the last 12 months, and 27% made a complaint via the same platforms.

It is clear that more needs to be done to prove that these communication channels are secure as consumers are still happy to purchase via email (83%) and mobile apps (75%). In fact, mobile apps were the most popular channel for making purchases with the past year (59%).

"Consumers are clearly looking for an omni-channel approach as they are using these communication channels to make inquiries and give feedback. This approach means that they should get the service they want via any channel - this includes purchasing. 2017 is the time to prove that these communication channels are secure, to boost consumer confidence and social media sales," said Stephen Ball, Senior VP Sales in Europe and Africa at Aspect Software.

Tags: omni-channel marketing, omnichannel ecommerce, social media










