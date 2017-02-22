Brits unable to correctly identify British brands

by Helen Leggatt

A poll of 1,000 adults in the UK by Spread Co found that many were unaware that brands they believed to be homegrown, such as Heinz, Tetley Tea, and Branston Pickle were actually owned by American, Indian or Japanese companies.

Other iconic British brands that are no longer British include Boddington's Draught Bitter, Sarson's Malt Vinegar, Lea & Perrin's Worcestershire Sauce and HP Brown Sauce.

To further highlight how the 'Britishness' of brand might be further forged by its British-sounding name, less than 10% of those surveyed thought Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Schroders and Antofagasta were British, when they all are.

"Sometimes clever branding from parent companies can disguise our favourite brands as British, so they become part of our culture," said Shameer Sachdev, head of marketing and sales at Spread Co.

"Many of these brands started off as local independent companies, and later became part of a wider PLC based overseas such as Cadbury, Walker Crisps and Newcastle Brown Ale. However, their British heritage is still enough to convince the UK population that they're investing their money with a domestic company."

Furthermore, while 95% of those surveyed had heard of the five biggest companies in the FTSE 100, they believed high street names were bigger players in the market than they actually are. Almost one in five thought Tesco was the biggest company in Britain even though it only represents 0.84% of the market share compared to HSBC, which represents 5.47%.

Last year, the RepTrak 150 list, published by the Reputation Institute and based on more than 50,000 ratings from the British public in the first three months of the year, found that eight of the top 10 most reputable companies in Britain are not British:

1. Lego Group

2. IKEA

3. BMW Group

4. Sony

5. Rolls-Royce Aerospace

6. Aston Martin

7. Rolex

8. Samsung

9. Bosch

10.Kellogg's

"The UK general public has a lower perception of UK companies across all seven dimensions of reputation, compared to international companies operating in the UK. This shows a lack of both emotional and rational connection which is unique to the UK," said Kasper Ulf Nielsen, executive partner at Reputation Institute, said:Across the world, home countries tend to have a stronger reputation, and this lack of reputation capital puts UK PLCs at a disadvantage in their home market."

Tags: brand marketing, brands, British, research