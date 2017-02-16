Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Law & Regulation : February 16, 2017
Are you EU GDPR ready?
Is your company ready for the introduction of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)? A quarter of companies aren't, according to new figures released by the DMA (UK).
With just 16 months to go before the May, 2018 date when the EU GDPR comes into force, 26% of companies in the UK believe they are unprepared for its introduction and only 56% believe they are prepared. The GDPR rules will provide consumers with greater protection while also helping brands to safeguard their own reputation by building long-term relationships with customers' based on transparency and trust.
Just two-thirds (68%) of those asked said their business would be GDPR compliant in time for the 2018 deadline, according to the second edition of the DMA's 'GDPR and You' series of studies into the industry's awareness and preparedness for the GDPR.
Seventy percent of marketers cite consent as the biggest concern they have under GDPR, while 50% are concerned about legacy data and 37% profiling. According to the DMA's findings, the result of these concerns is that 42% of companies are 'conducting impact assessments', 36% are 'giving data subjects greater control of their data', and 31% are 'revising data policy'.
"It is concerning that only half of our industry feels their businesses are prepared for the new rules and not that many more believe they will be ready in time," says Chris Combemale, CEO of the DMA group. "The finish line for GDPR readiness is fixed and the risk to businesses of not being compliant is significant. Our advice is to continue preparations in earnest over the coming year. Not making it across the line in time is not an option."
Tags: data protection, European Union, law, legislation, UK
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Alternative methods outpace bank cards in global online payments
- Are you EU GDPR ready?
- Study: Execs looking for flexibility in software
- Top 3 trends in the subscription space
- Study IDs best practices for brands entering SnapChat
- Supermarkets are not making friends on social
- Majority of top UK retailers choose responsive design over mobile apps
- Global eSports revenues to reach $1.5 billion by 2020
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers